Plenty of ways to put dads centre stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall

Here is just a selection of the great shows coming to the venues this summer that might be just the ticket.

If they love an autobiography, documentary or podcast, then a spoken word event is the perfect match, whether it’s spending the evening in the extraordinary company of Sir Ranulph Fiennes (September 13), Canadian astronaut and ex-commander of the International Space Station, Chris Hadfield (June 21) or celebrated artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry (September 23).

Music fans are spoilt for choice, too, with a chance to celebrate the sounds of each generation, from The Magic of Motown (September 29) and BBC Radio Two Sounds of the 80s (September 22) to Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story (July 5), Paradise – Billy Fury 40th Anniversary Concert (September 5) or Barry Steele and Friends recreating the iconic sound of Roy Orbison and The Travelling Wilburys (June 25).

Comedy Showcase features some of the freshest and funniest comedians on the UK circuit, hosted by Tez Ilyas. (Photo credit: Yoshitaka Kono)

Alternatively, you could treat your very own superhero to an orchestral concert featuring epic music from Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Spider-man, Black Panther, X-Men, Batman, Man of Steel, Star Wars, and more truly stellar sounds in Symphonic Universe (September 10).

If a smash-hit musical always hits the mark, encourage them to do the Timewarp again with the legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical Rocky Horror Show (August 21 to 26), or experience the drama, passion and excitement of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story (July 25 to 29).

Alternatively, the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, in Willy Russell’s multi-award-winning Blood Brothers (July 11 to 15).

If trying to work out Whodunnit is their ‘thing’, keep them on the edge of their seat with tickets to one of this summer’s Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season murder mysteries (August 1 to 26), or a chilling, thrilling night of theatre for true crime fans in The Makings of a Murderer (September 14).

Spend the evening in the extraordinary company of Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE.

And finally, if they love a good laugh above all else, treat them to the Comedy Showcase (September 21), featuring some of the freshest and funniest comedians on the UK circuit, hosted by Tez Ilyas.

If all this choice leaves you unable to decide what they would like to see most, you can always treat them to a gift voucher, so they can decide what to see and when.

Find out more about these events, including ticket prices and booking information at www.trch.co.uk or by calling on 0115 989 5555.

