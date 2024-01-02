Plenty of panto fun for families to enjoy at Notts venues during January

​The Christmas and New Year celebrations may have been and gone for another 12 months but there is still plenty of panto action to enjoy at Notts venues during January.

Shane Richie and Dr Ranj head the cast of Dick Whittington at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Nottingham Playhouse’s production of Cinderella can be seen at the city centre venue until January 13.

John Elkington, in his 25th year in panto, plays the fragrant Rose, and joining him as sassy sibling Violet, is the multi-talented Tom Hopcroft.

With live music, dazzling dance, and comedy chaos galore, it’s the perfect festive treat for all the family.

For more on tickets, you can see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Former Coronation Street star Bruce Jones and Celebrity Big Brother finalist and X Factor favourite Chris Maloney head the cast of Beauty And The Beast, at Retford Majestic Theatre from January 4 to 7.

They are joined in this production by Retford panto favourite the Stuart Earp as Loopy Louie, who returns for his fifth year as comic at the theatre.

For more on ticket availability, see www.majesticretford.org

Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group will present Sleeping Beauty soon at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

Over at Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Shane Richie-starring panto production of Dick Whittington runs there until January 14.

TV doctor and children’s BAFTA winner Dr Ranj plays Spirit of The Bells. Musical theatre star Anne Smith plays rodent-in-chief, Queen Rat, Emily Beth Harrington is Alice Fitzwarren, panto dame extraordinaire Iain Stuart Robertson is in the cast as Sarah the Cook, and performer Kenan-Lewis Smith is Dick Whittington’s trusty sidekick, Kitty Cat.

For more on tickets for this production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Meanwhile, Mansfield Palace Theatre plays host to the latest production by the long-running Mansfield Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group.

There is still time for you to catch John Elkington and co in Cinderella at Nottingham Playhouse.

You can see Sleeping Beauty in action at the Leeming Street venue from January 13 to 21.

This year, the Westfield Folkhouse Group present their 82nd annual production.

This much-loved story tells of the young princess who, despite the best efforts of the hapless but well-meaning Fairy Gaslight, is constantly under threat from the evil Malefluent.

The well-known tale unfolds with many twists and turns, but in true pantomime style, love conquers all and everyone lives happily ever after.

With comedy, music, song, dance and audience participation, there is entertainment of the highest order and something for all ages to enjoy in this traditional family pantomime.

For more on tickets to see this eagerly-awaited panto production, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

​