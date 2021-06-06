Play That Goes Wrong team returns with latest hit comedy Groan Ups

Groan Ups is the latest stage offering from the hugely successful Mischief Theatre team. (Photo credit: Robert Day)

It can be seen at the city centre venue from November 29 to December 4.

Get ready for something a little different from the hugely successful team at Mischief Theatre.Following their phenomenal rise to global success with a string of smash hit stage comedies, launched by the much-loved Play That Goes Wrong, and the well-received The Goes Wrong Show on BBC One, multi award-winning Mischief return to the stage with their new comedy which is all about growing up.

Looking for answers to the questions such as ‘do we choose who we become? Is the story of our lives already written? Do we ever really grow up?’, Groan Ups follows an unruly classroom of six year-olds on their journey through their anarchic high school teenage year to the challenges that they all face in adulthood.

For more on ticket availability for what should be a popular production when it comes to the area later this year, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

