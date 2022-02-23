The showpiece event is called A Jubilee Concert to Celebrate the Commonwealth and is being hosted by Sir John Peace, the Lord Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire.

Internationally renowned Nottingham musical family the Kanneh-Masons will headline the concert, which will also feature performances by the African Community Band, Freddie Kofi and SING Community Gospel Band, Manushi and Ravelle-Sadé Fairman.

Several key dignitaries and ambassadors from across the Commonwealth will also attend the concert, which is a sell-out.

A Jubilee Concert to Celebrate the Commonwealth takes place at Nottingham Playhouse on Monday, February 28.

Sir John said: “I am really looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee year in our county launching in style with this special concert, which will celebrate the Commonwealth’s contribution to the UK and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire in the past, present and future.

“We will be celebrating the talent we have in Nottingham from around the Commonwealth, as well as recognising the significant role the Commonwealth can play in the future.

“It promises to be a year to remember here in Nottinghamshire as we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen – and there’s no better way to begin our celebrations than with this eagerly-anticipated concert.”

Deputy Lieutenant Dr Jas Bilkhu, a former Nottinghamshire High Sheriff who is helping to shape the event, said the concert would highlight the importance of strengthening Nottinghamshire and Nottingham’s relationship with the Commonwealth.

He said: "The Lieutenancy recognises the contribution Commonwealth citizens have made and continue to make in all walks of life including business, the NHS, entertainment and today the huge role they play in the civic life of the city.

"This will be on show and well-illustrated at the concert.

"All the performers are either from a Commonwealth country or their forebears were. They now call Nottingham their home.

"This is especially poignant in the year of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of our Queen, who is head of the Commonwealth."

The concert is being hosted in partnership with Inspire – which manages the cultural services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council – and communities from Commonwealth countries in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham College has also played a significant role in shaping this event.

For more information about events in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in 2022, visit https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/get-involved/platinum-jubilee

