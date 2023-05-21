News you can trust since 1895
Pigeon Detectives to play Nottingham and Sheffield tour dates in the autumn

By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The Pigeon Detectives (Photo by Barnaby Fairley)The Pigeon Detectives (Photo by Barnaby Fairley)
Rock City Nottingham, November 4/Sheffield Foundry, November 18.

Fans of The Pigeon Detectives will be looking forward to the recently announced autumn tour by the band, including two gigs in our area.

The Pigeon Detectives have unveiled the details of their long-awaited sixth studio album TV Show, which is set to land on July 7 through Dance To The Radio.

    Speaking about the new album, the Pigeon Detectives said: "Making music together for all these years has been the greatest gift of our lives.

    ”This album gives a nod to every step we have taken on the amazing journey we have been on as five scruffy friends from Rothwell, whilst also driving our sound to new, exciting areas.”

    The band added: ”Above all though it is full of absolute bangers and we just can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

    Details: For more on tickets for this pair of gigs, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk or alternatively check out foundrysu.com

