Piaf play set to wow audiences at Nottingham Playhouse this summer
Piaf
Nottingham Playhouse, July 2 to 17.
Make sure you get your tickets to see this sensational and emotionally charged play by Pam Gems that explores the highs and lows of the enigmatic yet fragile singer Edith Piaf’s life.It features some of Piaf’s most famous songs including La Vie en Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.Piaf is directed by Adam Penford (The Madness of George III) and stars Tony nominee Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, EastEnders) in the title role.No-one could have predicted Edith Piaf’s phenomenal rise to fame – from singing in the streets of Paris to becoming one of France’s biggest international stars, her voice is still revered to this day. But her extraordinary talent was matched with an equally extraordinary personal life.
Details: See nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukPhoto: Getty Images/iStockphoto