Peter Doherty, Gilbert O’Sullivan and over 20 Yorkshire acts added to Rock N Roll Circus line-up.

Led by an all female team with a flair for producing the exceptional, the award-winning festival (Winners of the "One to Watch" award 2023, Access All Areas) will now also welcome indie sensation The K’s to the bill as well as the iconic Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan.

Peter Doherty - fresh from his appearance on Louis Theroux’s interview series and an upcoming sell-out Libertines tour - embodies the essence of rock 'n' roll and can’t wait to head to Don Valley this summer where he'll take to the stage on Saturday 31st August – which is headlined by Milburn.

Speaking about the addition of Doherty to the bill, Milburn’s Joe Carnall, said: “The Libertines show at the Leadmill in 2003 was a formative experience for Milburn, so to have Peter support us is a real honour. Throw into the mix loads of great new Sheffield artists and this Don Valley gig is going to be one for the scrap book.”

The K's, straight out of Earlestown, are poised to deliver a stunning set with their infectious melodies and rock n roll attitude. Don't miss your chance to catch them live as they unleash their debut album 'I Wonder If The World Knows.'

Meanwhile Gilbert O’Sullivan, handpicked by Richard Hawley himself - who has fully curated Thursday’s opening event - proves the event supports music royalty and emerging music in equal measure. He was the superstar who topped the UK and US single charts in the 70s with timeless songs such as "Alone Again", "Clair" and "Get Down". Today, Gilbert O’Sullivan continues to be regarded with tremendous affection and his songs remain well-loved around the world.

Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield is fully committed to supporting the local community, with over 20 homegrown bands taking the stage alongside the headliners.

Harriet Rose is currently riding high after selling out the Leadmill and performing on tour around the UK. Joe from Milburn wanted the talented artist to perform at Rock N Roll Circus after she appeared at his Christmas show in December and the band are delighted to have on the bill.

Harriet is currently in the studio recording with Ed Cosens (Reverend And The Makers) and has recently supported Peter Doherty, Andrew Cushin, Jon McClure, The Lottery Winners, and The Sherlocks.

South Yorkshire’s own City Parking’s punky post-punk sound, meanwhile, captures the essence of the Steel City with nods to local landmarks like Meadowhall and West Street Off License. With dreamy guitars and catchy tracks like "Fat Ank Les," they're a must-see act on this summer’s bill.

You might know him from Reverend and the Makers, but Ed Cosens is stepping into the spotlight with his solo act! Singer, songwriter, producer, and part-time brewer, this South Yorkshire sensation has just dropped his latest album 'Fortunes Favour'. Get ready to be swept away by his soulful tunes and infectious energy.

Also hailing from Sheffield is Bromheads Jacket. The much-loved band – who have been on a hiatus but are now back together - is quite the coup for Rock N Roll Circus.

In what is their first festival appearance in their hometown for some years, Bromheads were handpicked by Richard Hawley himself much to the excitement of their loyal following.

Rock N Roll Circus is a feast for the senses. Apart from a three day programme of live music over three stages, the Big Top offers an immersive experience that includes all the fun of a festival style travelling circus.

This year's event will feature some of the finest aerialists, jugglers and fire performers on the planet. This includes the aerialist, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, whose most recent work has included working on swinging trapeze in the Netflix Original film - Enola Holmes 2 - as well as performing on the Royal Albert Hall’s stage as part of the One Young World Summit.

Meanwhile, the juggling sensation that is Farqward Presto will also be at Don Valley this summer as well as Gem Vaudeville, the Fire Queen. Mother of dragons, extravagant costume designer, expert stilt and character artist and absolute pyromaniac, Gemma works with many incredible circus companies and has worked alongside many talented celebrities including The Libertines, Paloma Faith, and Jimmy Carr.

Rock N Roll Circus is back bigger and better and will now boast a third stage, extended opening hours, a huge food and drink village, improved VIP packages and official backing by Honda Motorcycles, who are on board for the second year running as official sponsors.

With the addition of a brand new third stage featuring an array of yet more new music, more circus acts, aerial stunt artists Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield is shaping up to be the ultimate musical extravaganza of the year.

For more information, answers to FAQs and to buy tickets, head to rocknrollcircus.co.uk