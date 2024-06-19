Peppa Pig and co are not to be missed in Nottingham Theatre Royal visit

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party. (Photo credit: Barry Rivett)

​Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 6 and 7.

Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro, presents this brand new ‘oink-tastic’ show.Based on the much-loved animated TV series, the live show is packed with fun, games and lots of laughs.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles.

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage in six popular tours and has been enjoyed by more than two million people in the UK alone.

Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 11 West End Christmas seasons.

Join Peppa and Friends on their latest new adventure which promises interactive fun, songs and games for preschoolers. It’s the perfect family treat.