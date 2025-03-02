PAW Patrol favourites to set sail on Great Pirate Adventure at arena

Don't miss the chance to see PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, the family show coming to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on August 10.

This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon.

Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue!

Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker!

Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theatre.

Since its debut in the autumn of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by more than six million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.

The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

For more on ticket availability to see the show, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com