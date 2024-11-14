Aladdin is coming soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Aladdin

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 23 to December 31.

Have you got your tickets yet to see this year’s family-friendly panto at the Leeming Street venue?

Heading the cast this Christmas is James Mackenzie, who will be playing the character you’ll love to hate, Abanazar.

James is best known for his role as Raven in the multi BAFTA award-winning CBBC series of the same name.

In the last few years, he has also been introduced to a whole new generation as James in the smash hit CBeebies series, Molly and Mack.

Taking the role of Widow Twankey will be UK Productions’ panto favourite, Ben Harlow, while bringing the laughter to the production will be Mansfield regular, comedian Adam Moss, playing Wishee Washee this year.

Adam has been a permanent festive fixture at the Palace Theatre for a decade now, but this will be his first time appearing in Aladdin here, which happens to be his favourite panto.

Paolo Micallef will be taking the title role of Aladdin, while Mairi Ikegami plays Princess Jasmine.

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets.

Details: For ticket availability you can go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133.

