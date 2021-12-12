Panto king's latest production pulls in the crowds at Nottingham Playhouse
Beauty And The Beast
Nottingham Playhouse, until January 15.
Popular panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor’s 37th production as writer at the city centre venue is not to be missed.When the beautiful Belle is trapped in an enchanted castle by a mysterious beast, the stage is set for a spellbinding adventure.Can she escape with the help of her friends? Will Belle melt the beast’s frosty heart and lift his curse before it’s too late?Packed with hilarious characters, stunning sets, glittering costumes and plenty of panto humour, Nottingham Playhouse pantomime is considered to one of the best in the country.John Elkington plays Madame Fifi in his 17th pantomime for Nottingham Playhouse with Lisa Ambalavanar as Belle and Scott Armstrong as The Beast.The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst.
Photo: Helen Maybanks