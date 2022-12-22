Retford Majestic Theatre, January 5 to 8.

Retford pantomime favourite Stuart Earp (pictured) will again be treading the boards in the family-friendly production Peter Pan.

The Majestic Theatre has again teamed up with north west pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved traditional story to the stage.

Peter Pan will feature Emmerdale star Peter Amory, best known for his role as Chris Tate in the hit soap.

Peter said: “I am really looking forward to appearing in Peter Pan as Captain Hook. I have played panto villain a number of times. I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the panto mood and have lots of fun."

The hilarious Stuart Earp appears as Smee, returning for his fourth year as panto comic at the Majestic. They are joined by last year's fantastic dame Jordan Bateman as Mrs Smee, Hollie Jones as Peter Pan, Jennifer Hatfull as Tinkerbell, Chelsey Thorley-Williams as the Island Chief and Felicity Cowell-Clark as Wendy, along with local dancers.

Producer Kevin Brown said: "We can't wait to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun.”

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866.