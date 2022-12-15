Panto fun as audience favourite Stuart Earp returns to Retford Majestic Theatre

Stuart Earp is back at Retford Majestic Theatre for some more panto fun

Retford Majestic Theatre, January 5 to 8.

Have you got your tickets yet to see the latest panto production of Retford Majestic Theatre?

The venue has once again teamed up with north west pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved traditional story of Peter Pan to the stage for some post-Christmas fun.

Peter Pan will feature Emmerdale star Peter Amory, who is best known for his role as Chris Tate in the hit ITV soap.

Peter said: “I am really looking forward to appearing in Peter Pan this Christmas as Captain Hook."I have played panto villain a number of times and I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun."

Peter will be joined on stage by Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp as Smee, who returns for his fourth year as panto comic at the Majestic.

They are both joined by last year's fantastic dame Jordan Bateman as Mrs Smee.

Producer Kevin Brown said: "We can't wait to return to Majestic Theatre once again to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun in January.”

Details: Tickets are on sale now at www.majesticretford.org or by calling the box office on 01777 706866.

