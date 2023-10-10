News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Paloma Faith to play Nottingham and Sheffield venues next year on latest tour

Paloma Faith
By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST
See Paloma Faith performing at Nottingham and Sheffield venues in 2024See Paloma Faith performing at Nottingham and Sheffield venues in 2024
See Paloma Faith performing at Nottingham and Sheffield venues in 2024

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 5/Sheffield City Hall, April 9.

Gearing up for another monumental chapter, British superstar Paloma Faith has returned with the release of her brand new single and video How You Leave A Man.

The single precedes the February 16 release of Paloma’s sixth studio album The Glorification of Sadness via RCA Records.

Most Popular

    Paloma has also announced she will be embarking on a major tour next year, including two visits to venues in the area.

    This is the first new music from Paloma since the release of her fifth studio album Infinite Things in November 2020 and is the first time in her career where she has executively produced a record.

    The album is produced by Martin Wave, who made a name for himself within the Hollywood film world. It also features collaborators such as Chase & Status, Fred Cox, Amy Wadge, Liam Bailey and Jaycen Joshua.

    For more, you can go to www.palomafaith.com

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:NottinghamSheffieldHollywood