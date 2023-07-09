Outdoor fun for all the family with Twelfth Night at Notts venues this month

Charlotte East, Lisa Ambalavanar and A K Golding in Twelfth Night rehearsals. Photo by Tracey Whitefoot. Charlotte holds her right fist out like a microphone as Lisa sings into it. AK in the background, leans back while pointing the walking stick forward.

Next to the DH Lawrence Pavilion, Lakeside Arts, Nottingham, July 15/Nottingham Playhouse (outside), July 19 to 29.

Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts have teamed up for this fun outdoors production.Adapted and directed by Martin Berry, with design by Ella Barraclough, and music by composer and sound designer Joshua Goodman, Twelfth Night offers Shakespearean silliness in the sunshine for all the family.

The multi-talented cast of just four will play multiple roles, including Lisa Ambalavanar as Olivia, AK Golding as Orsino, Charlotte East as Viola/Cesario and Zoë May Dales as Sebastian.

Director Martin Berry commented: “We love the chance to prove that Shakespeare really is for everyone. Comedy is timeless and we’re bringing lots of colour, fun and excitement to this production, which means it’s a proper family event.

Shona Powell, director, Lakeside Arts added: “Martin's 75-minute adaptation will extend our hugely popular children and families' programme with a fantastic introduction to Shakespeare that promises to be a lot of fun!”

Details: For more on the performances you can go to www.lakesidearts.co.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

