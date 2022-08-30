Don't miss Space Voyage when it comes to Southwell Minster.

Southwell Minster, September 12 to 16.

An opportunity to ponder our relationship with the planet Earth and beyond is explored in a fantastic sound and light experience.

Installations of sound and light art will take you on a journey through space, see galaxies emerge above you and to explore humanities ambition to adventure beyond.

Most Popular

The audience takes an immersive journey through the cathedral whilst beautiful space-themed projections highlight the stunning architecture of the Minster - all set to bespoke music.

Artist Peter Walker explained: “We are all responsible for this small planet that we started to explore in the 1960s. Climate Change is part of the narrative. The artwork is about reflecting inwards as much as it is about reflecting outwards, and about how we take care of our small piece of the Universe.”

Details: Tickets are available by going to www.southwellminster.org/space-voyage