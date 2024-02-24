Opera classic Madama Butterfly not to be missed at Mansfield Palace Theatre

You can see Madama Butterfly performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 2.

​Ukrainian National Opera will visit the venue on March 2 to present Madama Butterfly, featuring music by Puccini, sung in Italian with English subtitles.

Featuring an impressive cast, accompanied by a live orchestra with more than 30 musicians, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though infinitely sad and tragic, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera. His supreme theatrical achievements also gave the world one of its most beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day - as well as the Humming Chorus, popular with opera-goers for over a century.

For ticket availability, check out www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk