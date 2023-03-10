Online star Tommyinnit to hit the stages this summer at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

One of the world's most popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers, TommyInnit has announced his first ever major UK tour for later this year.

The gamer, comedian and writer Tom Simons, aka TommyInnit, has more than 50 million subscribers across his channels and surpassed one billion views on YouTube at the age of just 17.

Online star Tommyinnit will be hitting the stages at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall and Sheffield City Hall later this year.

Tom is adored by fans around the world for his chaotic comedy and wild adventures.

Not only is he one of the biggest online stars on the planet, TommyInnit also holds two Guinness World

Records for being the most-followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and for hosting the most-watched Minecraft stream.

He’s also an Amazon and Sunday Times best-seller for his book TommyInnit Says: The Quote Book.

This new tour will be a continuation of his debut headline stage show TommyInnit & Friends in 2022, where he sold out the Brighton Dome.

He will be joined by some YouTube’s biggest names including Badlinu and Jack Manifold, alongside surprise guests.

Details: For more on tickets for the shows in our area, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk