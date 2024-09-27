NPO goes to the opera for latest concert at Notts venue

By Steve Eyley
Published 28th Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
​Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

Albert Hall, Nottingham, Sunday, October 13, 3pm.

NPO will be offering something a little different from their previous concerts at the city centre venue in mid-October, presenting a much-loved operatic story of passion and jealousy.

Get ready for a concert performance of Tosca, one of Puccini’s greatest operas, conducted by Mark Heron and featuring international soloists, plus a supporting cast from the Royal Northern College of Music and the choruses sung by Ad Solem, the chamber choir of the University of Manchester.

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra is to give a concert performance of Tosca on October 13.

Anna Patalong sings Tosca, Amor Muchhala sings Cavaradossi and Scarpia is sung by Szymon Wach.

Details: Tickets for this not-to-be-missed concert performance cost £20 and £16 for adults, students and children £5 for any seat. They are available from ticketsource.co.uk/npo or by calling 0333 666 3366 and on the door. Seating is unreserved. Refreshments are available.

