Nottinghamshire visitors who enter the realm will encounter fairytale characters in the woods, and must keep all their wits about them to watch out for creatures and witches.

Once inside the castle, there will be all manner of familiar characters to spot from Cinderella and the Ugly Sisters, Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty, Dumbledore and Fawkes, to the Ice Queen, staged throughout the historic rooms using mannequins dressed in fairytale-inspired Steampunk outfits.

Hosted by The Ministry of Steampunk, everyone is welcome to go along in their favourite fairytale costume or simply enjoy this family friendly event with characters, activities and entertainment inspired by the fantastical Steampunk twist on fairy tales.

In the garden, there will be a find the fairy trail, face-painting and a best-dressed costume competition for children and adults each day.

There will be all kinds of entertainment from live music, dancing, tea duelling, teapot racing and a costume parade of characters in all their finery around the gardens each afternoon, led by the Pied Piper.

Visitors can even have an authentic Victorian-style wet-plate photograph taken of themselves to capture the occasion and take home. There will also be an exhibition of 2D and 3D steampunk artwork in the Guard's Room.

On the other side of the woods will be the Steampunk Fairytale market, with plenty of eclectic wares on offer. For those who want to find out more about about the genre which marries Victorian-era fashion with futuristic technology, there will be ‘Steampunk 101' talks.

For even more Steampunk, don't miss stopping off at the Balloon Bar at Belvoir's Engine Yard.

There will also be talks about ‘The Hunting of the Snark', a feature film based on Lewis Carroll's follow up to the Alice in Wonderland books. Set on a tropical island The Hunting of the Snark is a brilliant, wonderland mix of nonsense, twisted logic and surreal adventure.

Charlotte Whalley at Belvoir Castle said: "Belvoir Castle has been the inspiration behind fairy tales for more than 1,000 years, whether inspired by Lewis Carroll, the Brothers Grimm or more modern storytellers. The castle's amazing interiors and jaw dropping exterior and views are the perfect backdrop to transport you into a Steampunk Fairytale."

Ministry of Steampunk's Nimrod Lancaster added: "We're hoping to see lots of children in fairytale costumes and we know all our Steampunk community will be making a big effort to bring some fairytale magic to such a fantastic setting for this event. We can't wait to welcome everyone."

A Steampunk Fairytale day ticket gives access to the castle, garden and adventure playground, priced at £22 per adult, £10 child (4 to 16), £55 family. Under 4s are free.

For even more steampunk, don't miss stopping off at the Balloon Bar at Belvoir's Engine Yard. The fantastical interiors of the basement bar are filled with cogs and clocks and hot air balloons offering the perfect environment for a little bit of escapism, with cocktails and mocktails on the menu.

To find out more and book online, visit www.belvoircastle.com