Notts songwriter hoping to go top of the charts after veteran rockers record her track

Tracey Ball’s song See You Now has been recorded by veteran Newcastle rockers Geordie and is the third song to be released by the band in 2023.

Geordie formed in the early 1970s and were originally fronted by AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. They toured the world and appeared on Top of the Pops 14 times.

In 2017, they reformed with a new line-up, with bassist Tom Hill and drummer Brian Gibson, from the original line-up, joined by singer Terry Slesser and guitarist Steve Dawson.

The Heritage Chart show is a contemporary music chart, hosted by Mike Read, which features new music by heritage artists and is aired on radio stations around the world – it also includes a TV show.

The song that hits the number one spot is displayed on billboards across the US.

See You Now is currently at number 41 and you can vote for it via The Heritage Chart website here.

Tracey said: “To have a song I have written in a chart show among artist such as Texas, Pet Shop Boys, McFly and Geordie, of course, for me is amazing.

Tom said: “We needed a stand-out song, something special. We write our own stuff but I wanted a different slant on a song, with a fresh sound.

“I noticed Tracey had caught the attention of a publisher, so I contacted her via Facebook and asked her if she had any songs suitable for us.

“She didn’t at the time but said she would have a go and went on to write See You Now.”

See You Now is described as “an upbeat commercial rock song that just gets in your head and sticks, reminiscing about the good times back in the day”.

It is currently getting regular airplay on independent, FM and DAB radio stations around the world.

Jason Kelly, of Black Country Radio Xtra said: “I am trying so hard not to like that song, I know I shouldn’t like that song, but I just can’t help liking that song.

“The lyrics, Top of the Pops was the place to be, 1973, it’s just magical, I absolutely love it.”

See You Now continues Tracey’s recognition as a songwriter after her tune Into You made the BBC Introducing list last year following extensive airplay on independent radio stations around the world.

She also previously managed a Manchester-based band and could yet write more songs for other bands in the future.

Tracey, from Bulwell, said: “It is something I may consider, but for now majority of my spare time will be spent helping Geordie promote See You Now and learning more about the industry.

You can listen to The Heritage Chart on Sundays, from 5-7pm on Regency Radio and Downforce Radio.

