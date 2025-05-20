Notts musical talent wanted for Rock City and Splendour Festival

The Future Sound of Nottingham 2023 Final (photo: Jade Vowles)

Musicians from around Nottinghamshire are being given the chance to play the main stages of Rock City and Splendour Festival.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any live musician from or living within the Greater Nottingham Urban Area, and making original music (covers do not count), can enter.

Most Popular

Eight finalists will get the chance to play the Rock City main stage on Sunday July 6. Two champions will go on to open the main stages of Nottingham Splendour Festival on Saturday July 18 and Sunday July 20, featuring on a bill with Jake Bugg, Bloc Party, Clean Bandit and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running for over ten years, the Future Sound of Nottingham is organised by local music organisation Nusic who are dedicated to helping talented Notts musicians at the start of their career.

The Future Sound of Nottingham has included some of Nottingham’s most exciting artists. Previous finalists include ALT BLK ERA – who have gone on to win a MOBO – along with Emily Makis, who co-wrote Chase & Status’ Disconnect and won DJ Mag’s Best Vocalist, and the previous band of Bru-C, who who has had a UK Top 20 single and international acclaim.

To enter, email [email protected] with one song (mp3 or wav) on a file sharing link (Dropbox / Drive etc), or one streaming link (Spotify / Soundcloud etc), plus confirmation of links to Nottingham. Entrants must also confirm they are available to perform live, defined as at least one live vocal and one live instrument.

All successfully received entries will be listed at www.nusic.org.uk/fsn.

Entries close 11pm Monday May 26. Finalists will be revealed on Monday June 2.

Visit www.nusic.org.uk/fsn for details.