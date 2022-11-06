Notts music groups come together for Last Night of the Proms concert at Southwell Minster

Enjoy a Last Night of the Proms-style concert in the splendid surroundings of Southwell Minster on November 26.

Bingham and District Choral Society are the stars of the show in this 50th anniversary concert and they will be joined by their friends in Mansfield Choral Society and Nottingham Symphony Orchestra, for a Last Night of the Proms-style event.

Conducted by Guy Turner, the concert features Elgar’s choral piece The Music Makers – an intriguing work containing musical quotations from some of his most famous compositions – plus Bernstein’s sparkling Candide Overture.

There will also be the first performance of Guy Turner's very own A Folk Song Sequence plus all of your Last Night of the Proms favourites.

For more on tickets, go to https://www.binghamchoral.org.uk/

