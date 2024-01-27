The Howlers (Photo credit: Oscar Spyrou)

Rough Trade Nottingham, May 13.

The East London trio are back with new single Lady Luck and some live dates in May.The single arrives with the announcement of the band’s highly anticipated debut album, What You've Got to Lose to Win It All, a 15-track collection produced by Black Honey and defined by resilience, friendship and unconditional love through unimaginable pain.

Taking their lead from an eclectic range of influences, from the film scores of Ennio Morricone and John Willams, to desert blues pioneers Tinariwen, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Father John Misty, The Howlers are far from your conventional guitar band.

The single, which existed solely as a riff for years, sits in the middle of the record and has fast become a favourite of the band to play live and defines The Howlers’ sound

Details: For more, see thehowlers.co.uk