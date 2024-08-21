The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio

​The Remi Harris Trio

Beeston Library, ​September 16/Worksop Library, September 17/West Brigford Library, September 18.

One of the UK’s most exciting guitarists, Remi Harris is joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to present an enthralling evening of gypsy jazz and blues at the three venues.

Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by the musicians of the calibre of Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.

The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio sees Remi touring the trio format for the first time in six years and is the latest venture amongst many for this busy musician.

In 2024, Remi will also be touring with his blues rock project Man of the World: the Music of Peter Green, performing at venues selling out months in advance. He has recently released his third book Gypsy Jazz Soloing Etudes.

Details: For more on tickets for the gigs, call 01623 677200.

