Notts gig by talented performer Sarah McQuaid not to be missed later this month

See Sarah McQuaid in action in Nottinghamshire soon.

With travel costs skyrocketing and the twin demons of Covid and the cost of living crisis driving audience numbers down, it’s not an ideal time to be hitting the road – but that’s exactly what Sarah McQuaid is currently doing.

A scattering of September-October appearances in the south west served as a warmup for the month-long 20-show tour that spans the length and breadth of England, from Cornwall to Cumbria and from the south coast to the North York Moors, finishing in early December.

Born in Spain and raised in Chicago, Sarah lived for a number of years in Ireland before moving to the UK in 2007, which was also the year she became a full-time musician.

Most Popular

Since then, she’s toured internationally and made a series of critically acclaimed albums – most recently The St Buryan Sessions, recorded live in lockdown in the beautiful medieval church of St Buryan, just over a mile from Sarah’s home in rural West Cornwall.

For more on tickets, go to https://www.thehopbarn.org.uk