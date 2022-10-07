See the talented performer Sarah McQuaid on her latest visit to Nottinghamshire next month.

The HopBarn, Hopyard Farm, Southwell, November 18.

Talented performer Sarah McQuaid is back in the area soon as part of her autumn tour.

With travel costs skyrocketing and the twin demons of Covid and the cost of living crisis driving audience numbers down, it’s not an ideal time to be hitting the road – but that’s exactly what Sarah is doing.

“Yes, these are seriously tough times for all musicians, myself included,” the Cornwall-based singer/songwriter said ruefully.

”But live events are what bring communities together. If we don’t keep going out and doing it, all those music venues and village halls and arts centres are just going to disappear — and that would be a real tragedy.”

Born in Spain and raised in Chicago, Sarah lived for a number of years in Ireland before moving to the UK in 2007, which was also the year she became a full-time musician.

Since then, she’s toured internationally and made a series of critically acclaimed albums – most recently The St Buryan Sessions, recorded live in lockdown in the beautiful medieval church of St Buryan.

Released in October 2021 on CD and limited-edition double LP, the album made it onto “Best of 2021” lists on three continents and features stunning solo performances by Sarah on acoustic and electric guitars, piano and floor tom drum, her lush, distinctive vocals echoing through the soaring space.

Details: For more, you can see https://www.thehopbarn.org.uk