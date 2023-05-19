Notts-based music festival Beat the Streets raised £89,500 for homeless charity Framework

The award-winning Nottingham-based festival generated £89,500 from this year's outing in January - up from £76,000 last year - thanks to a combination of ticket sales, bar takings and donations. All artists generously give their time for free as well.

Since its launch in 2018, the award-winning festival has become renowned for the vital funds it has raised for Framework, with the running total now topping £400,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 300 separate individuals have benefited directly from interventions wholly or partly funded through Beat the Streets.

DHP Family and Framework representatives are pictured with £89,500 raised from Beat The Streets. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Most Popular

Framework will be putting the funds from this year's festival towards the creation of eight self-contained flats for entrenched rough sleepers who have been on the streets for more than 20 years.

The charity has already been granted planning permission to build the Housing First flats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accommodation will provide rough sleepers with permanent housing combined with a programme of unlimited person-centred support towards independence. They will be able to access a range of Framework's other services including, drug and alcohol, mental health and employment support to ensure outcomes are permanent, and they do not fall back into the cycle of repeat homelessness.

Framework's chief executive Andrew Redfern said: "Thank you to everyone at DHP Family who made it possible to raise a stunning £89,500 at this year's Beat the Streets festival.

Beat The Streets 2020 - Jake Bugg - Photo by Jake Haseldine.

"This is another amazing result and a massive contribution to our urgent work tackling homelessness in Nottingham and further afield. The money raised will play a major part in funding eight new flats for rough sleepers at Birkin Avenue in Nottingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our partnership with DHP in tackling homelessness is unique and greatly appreciated: the award-winning Beat the Streets festival has become a hugely popular focus for those who are raising awareness of homelessness and encouraging the public to contribute towards tackling it.

"The leadership of DHP has motivated other partners, including local businesses, to join the effort - thus further enhancing the scope and effectiveness of responses to homelessness and rough sleeping. There is no doubt that the wholehearted support of DHP, musicians and audiences will continue to be much needed."

DHP Family's MD George Akins said: "As a Nottingham-based company, it means a lot to all of us that work here to continue to deliver a fantastic Beat the Streets festival each January as we know how vital the funds are to Framework and the people they support across the city.”

Beat the Streets won last year's UK Festival Award Community Impact title for the festival judged to be making the most difference to its community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beat The Streets is delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I'm Not from London, Farmyard Records, Hockley Hustle and Rough Trade.

Framework turns around the lives of rough sleepers providing housing, health, employment, support and care services to people with a diverse range of needs.

To find out more, head to www.frameworkha.org