​The first wave of artists for the Notts-based charity music fundraiser Beat The Streets has been revealed.

​Organised by Nottingham-based national music promoter, DHP Family, the latest edition of the highly popular annual event – attracting fans from across the county and beyond – will take place on January 28 at venues in the city centre.

Now heading for its sixth edition, it is renowned for the vital funds totalling £400,000-plus it has raised in support of Framework Housing Association.

The festival was recognised for this achievement with the Community Impact Award at 2022’s UK Festival Awards, while the 2023 ceremony saw festival organisers DHP pick up the Promoter of the Year gong for its efforts across their seven-festival portfolio.

The latest edition of Beat The Streets on January 28. (Photo by Jake Haseldine)

More than 30 artists have now been announced for the festival. Once again, the line-up centres local talent from across the East Midlands, something that has become a staple of the event.

Performing across the day will be some of the most exciting emerging and established artists on the Notts scene including Alfie Sharp, Chloe Rodgers, Girlband, Panchiko, ROB.GREEN, THePETEBOX, and many more.

The festival will take place across major venues in the city centre including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Stealth and Bodega, with all proceeds from tickets, bar, and merchandise going directly to Framework.

Festival booker Joseph Patten said: “We’re over the moon to be back for 2024 with another brilliant line-up that recognises the amazing talent on show.

Shane Meadows and Vicky McClure are among the local stars who have appeared at Beat The Streets events. (Photo by Jake Haseldine)

"Every year it’s a real highlight to see the music community coming out in full force to support such an important cause.

"We smashed the £400k milestone at last year’s festival so now we’re ready to do it all again and see how much more we can raise for Framework.

"Sadly, now more than ever, we’re seeing how important homeless charities are, so the team here are proud to work towards supporting the vital work that Framework does, and we’re looking forward to putting on a top day celebrating Nottingham’s great scene.”

Other artists performing at Beat The Streets 2024 will include: 2079, 94 gunships, Airport Dad, Amy Palmer, bexx, Bloodworm, Bored Marsh, Cam Mannix, Chloe Rodgers, CJ's Mirra Maze, Cost of Loving, Davoli, Dusty 4 Track, Guest Singer, Kai-Otee, Lois, Midnight Rodeo, OTALA, PASTE., Penny Moon, Rad Pitt, Serena Jasmine, Set in Motion and Sharp Class.

Tickets are on sale now from www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets