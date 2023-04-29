Check out a forthcoming gig by Lady Maisery in Nottingham.

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, May 28.

Music fans in the area will be counting down the days until the talented trio Lady Maisery play their latest gig in Nottinghamshire.

The uniquely captivating band have returned with their first studio album in six years.

The combined vocal and multi-instrumental talents of Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans (individually three of the most accomplished and adventurous artists in modern folk) form a unified voice, carrying stories of sisterhood, human struggle, the joy of living and the vitality of music.

New album Tender is out later this year and comprises original songs, as well as contemplative and personal interpretations of work by Björk, Tracy Chapman and the late Lal Waterson.

Frequent festival headliners, Lady Maisery have enraptured audiences throughout the UK and Europe.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to squirepac.co.uk