Nottinghamshire-based songwriter debuts EP Unfinished Business and new single The A-Team

Unfinished Business EP

Seven-track collection explores love, resilience and self-discovery, followed by brand new single release.

Nottinghamshire-based songwriter and composer Dru Heath has marked a breakthrough year with the release of his debut EP, Unfinished Business, followed by a brand new single, The A-Team, which came out on Friday 12 September 2025.

Unfinished Business, released in June, is a seven-track collection that blends country and pop influences with a strong focus on storytelling. The record makes use of AI-generated vocals, with Heath writing and producing the songs behind the project himself.

The EP includes Heath’s first three singles — Together (Is Our Favourite Place), Meteorite, and What You’ve Become — alongside three new songs and a bonus alternate mix of Meteorite.

Dru Heath

Speaking about the release, Heath said: “Unfinished Business is about finding yourself after an unhealthy relationship, finding love when you least expect it, and strength when you need it the most.”

His latest single, The A-Team, continues in a more uplifting and anthemic style, celebrating loyalty, partnership and resilience.

Tracklist — Unfinished Business (2025):

1. Together (Is Our Favourite Place)

Brand New Single 'The A-Team'

2. What You’ve Become

3. Meteorite

4. What Is Left to Feel

5. Don’t Do It to Them

6. Deflected

7. Meteorite (D-Funk Mix)

Unfinished Business is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, with a vinyl edition also on sale at elasticstage.com/druheath. The A-Team can be streamed now on all major platforms.