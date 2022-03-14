Nottingham's The Squire is a venue with plenty of laughs to offer you this spring

Dustbin Doris is a treat for all the family at The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham.

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through performance and creative education.

Coming soon, John Hegley will be delighting the audience with his one-man show, New and Selected Potatoes.

John Hegley has captivated audiences all over the country, in theatres and festivals, at gigs at the Edinburgh Festival, and with numerous appearances on radio and television.

This new compilation shows the breadth of his appeal, with some seriously funny, cleverly comic poems on everything from love, family, France, art and the sea to dogs, dads, gods, taxidermy, carrots, spectacles and – of course – potatoes.

He can be seen at at The Squire on Saturday, March 26, at 7.30pm.

Later this year, The Squire’s programme of family shows kicks off with Rhubarb Theatre’s Dustbin Doris on May 14 at 1.30pm.

It’s bin collection day and our two heroic waste collectors Max and Ola are racing to make up lost time. But what’s this? A dustbin that refuses to release its contents.

Comic, musician and poet John Hegley

What could be attached? It’s Doris, the dotty old lady who lives in the park. A struggle ensues as she clings onto her possessions. But every bin has a silver lining.

So, when the pair of refuse loaders realise that ‘one man’s trash is another woman’s treasure’, an amazing trove of wondrous tales recycle their way out of the rubbish.

Rhubarb Theatre, known for their imaginative styles of storytelling, perform their latest bin-full of fantasy for all the family.

Prepare for joy and sadness, laughter and tears and surprises around every corner.

Dustbin Doris is waste-deep in theatrical play, puppetry, mask, dance, song and lots of laughter.

Anita Bush, centre manager of The Squire Performing Arts Centre, said: “Alongside our exciting programme of comedy, we want the people of Nottingham, and further afield, to know more about our space and what we do here.

"We programme work that is relevant and pertinent to the times we live in.

"For example in May, we have The Prime Life Project’s Mental Health Summit and alongside this we provide high quality comedy, dance, theatre and family shows.”

To find out more about The Squire Performing Arts Centre, visit www.squirepac.co.uk