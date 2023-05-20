Nottingham Trent University to open 2023 art and design Student Showcase - and public can visit for free

The 2023 Student Showcase will take place at the University’s City Campus and is completely free to the public.

It will feature creative works from undergraduates in the Nottingham School of Art & Design and the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will feature subjects spanning fashion, knitwear and textile design; fashion management, marketing and communication; visual arts, photography and graphic design; theatre, media, film and costume design; product and furniture design; architecture, interior architecture and architectural technology.

An exhibit by Olivia Hayward features in the event

Most Popular

External competitions and exhibitions nationally will also feature NTU student work, including fashion and knitwear design at Graduate Fashion Week, photography at Free Range in London, various course areas at New Designers including product and furniture design, and fine art galleries and other spaces local to Nottingham.

Online exhibitions will also take place, with works by students in the Nottingham School of Art & Design available on www.wearecreativesntu.art; while students in the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment will be on featured www.ntudesignindustries.com and www.architecture-ntu.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Marsden, executive dean of the Nottingham School of Art & Design, said: “Design and creativity shapes the world around us, and our annual Student Showcase gives the public the chance to come onto our campus and get a glimpse of the future.

“The shows are the culmination of the hard work by our graduating students and the dedication of our colleagues who work tirelessly to support them. It’s a chance for people to see leading works by the next generation of creative professionals, meet with them and talk to them about their work.”

Work by Jack Bowler features in the exhibition

Dr Andrew Knight, executive dean of the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment, said: “Our annual Student Showcase makes for an exciting event during which we get the chance to exhibit our amazing students’ work. We are extremely proud of their achievements and look forward to opening our doors to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not only will people be able to see an imaginative array of creative products and architectural designs, but the painstaking and detailed research behind their work will be showcased to give the full-scale of their creativity.”

Different course areas will exhibit at different times for the in-person shows.

Please visit ntu.ac.uk/c/student-showcase and/or ntu.ac.uk/c/adbe-student-showcase for full details and to book your place.

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement