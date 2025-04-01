Nottingham Rough Trade performance this weekend for rising ace Casey Lowery

Check out Casey Lowery at Rough Trade Nottingham on Sunday, April 6.

Rising indie artist Casey Lowery will be at Rough Trade Nottingham on Sunday, April 6, for a signing and live performance to promote new EP Lekkerland.

Casey has revealed his new single Blue Corduroys, taken from the debut EP and out now.

It is the follow-up to recent single Blood Related, described as ‘soothing’ by Clash Magazine.

Casey explained: “Blue Corduroys are actually what a lady I was dating was wearing when I saw her dancing in a club with a mysterious mulleted man. I should’ve made it exclusive sooner. Beyonce was right”.

Growing up in Chesterfield, as an only child with a penchant for the spotlight, Casey was inspired by the greats of noughties English pop culture, including Robbie Williams and Arctic Monkeys.

He initially played the clarinet, while developing his musical skills and tastes, before he started writing his own songs at 14.

Thriving without the support of a traditional record label partner, Casey has remained fiercely independent and raised more than £16,000 via Kickstarter, for the making of and running costs surrounding Lekkerland.

Lekkerland represents an idea of a utopia, place, feeling, and emotion that speaks to good health and prosperity. The term itself is borrowed from South African slang for all things good and positive.

Casey has toured extensively and since 2021, every tour that he has put on sale has sold out. In 2023, Casey played a fantastically received gig at London’s iconic KOKO, as part of a headline tour, in partnership with Music Venue Trust and he has established rapidly growing audiences in Australia and South Africa.

For more on the rising star, you can go to https://caseylowery.co.uk/