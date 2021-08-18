Nottingham Rescue Rooms visit for Gang Of Youths
Gang Of Youths
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, September 2.
A gig by Gang Of Youths is always a treat for their many fans across the area.Since relocating to London in 2017, Gang of Youths have consistently scaled up the city’s live circuit by progressing from grassroots venues such as The Old Blue Last and The Water Rats to sell-out the O2 Forum Kentish Town just a year later.Their most recent gigs in the capital included four sold-out nights at the Islington Assembly Hall, and a show as part of BRITs Week 2020 in support of War Child. They are also confirmed to join Sam Fender’s arena tour.Formed in Sydney, Australia in 2011, Gang Of Youths have made a big impression with their two albums to date, The Positions (2015) and Go Farther In Lightness (2017), the latter of which won four prestigious ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Group.
Details: Go to www.rescuerooms.comPhoto credit: AMYH