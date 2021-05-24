Nottingham Rescue Rooms gig on autumn tour by rising stars Bloxx
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 24.
Bloxx will be visiting Nottingham in the autumn as part of their eagerly-awaited tour.The rising stars have this week made a surprise return with new single Everything I've Ever Learned, the first piece of new material since Bloxx released their debut album Lie Out Loud in August 2020 to critical acclaim.The track premiered with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 and is produced by Rich Turvey (Blossoms, Oscar Lang).The last few years have seen the Uxbridge four-piece stake their claim as one of the UK’s leading indie pop outfits, crafting a definitive brand of confessional, relatable anthems that don't shy away from personal issues.Everything I’ve Ever Learned is arguably the quartet’s biggest song to date, taking Bloxx to soaring new heights.
Details: For more on the band’s new release and forthcoming tour dates, you can go to https://bloxxmusic.com/