Nottingham Playhouse's acclaimed online production nominated for prestigious award

Celebrating the best of theatre, from the West End to shows around the country and online, this year the awards reflect an extraordinary period in theatre with new categories including Best New Production Created for Streaming. It is in this category that Bubble, written by Notts playwright James Graham, has been shortlisted. The awards are now open to the public vote.

First streamed in the autumn of 2020 as part of the theatre’s Unlocked Festival, Bubble was also part of the theatre’s Spring Loaded Festival last year. Both festivals featured a programme of digital and live, socially-distanced, work, providing essential employment for freelance theatre-makers.

The two-hander featured Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie and Call The Midwife’s Jessica Raine.

It tells the story of Ashley and Morgan, who both think they’ve found The One after years of break-ups, ghosting, and swiping left. But when National Lockdown is announced, they’re faced with an impossible and urgent decision – quarantine apart? Or maybe, just maybe, take the crazy decision to isolate together?

The play follows two alternative versions of the couple’s future as they navigate a strange new reality together, and apart.

Garnering rave reviews when it was first streamed, The Guardian described Bubble as a “freshly witty… clever observational comedy”, with The Spectator commenting that it was “finally a lockdown drama that will endure”.

Bubble sits alongside other nominees in the Best New Production Created For Streaming category, including Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon - The Original Theatre Company, Three Kings - Old Vic In Camera and What A Carve Up! - Barn Theatre/Lawrence Batley Theatre/New Wolsey Theatre.

Votes for Bubble can be cast here https://blast.broadwayworld.com/track-click.cfm?blastid=1379&uuid=0&link=https://www.broadwayworld.com/westend/voteregion.cfm

Nottingham Playhouse chief executive Stephanie Sirr said: “We were thrilled that our associate James Graham found time to write us this wonderful play and so pleased at its well-deserved nomination for a Broadway World Award. As a powerful and resonant record of an extraordinary time, we look forward to seeing it produced for many years to come.”

