See the play Village Idiot when it hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

​Nottingham Playhouse, March 11 to 25.

Nottingham Playhouse is to host the world premiere of Samson Hawkins’s Village Idiot, a co-production with Theatre Royal Stratford East and Ramps On The Moon, the pioneering consortium which puts deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre.

Directed by Stratford East artistic director Nadia Fall features a cast headed by familiar TV face Mark Benton.

Welcome to Syresham, South Northamptonshire. It’s not quite the Cotswolds, not quite one of those posh villages Americans have in movies but it does have Syresham’s Got Talent, the headline event of the village fair.

There’ll be songs, dancing, magic, drag, a bit of wrestling, and Kevin’s doing a meat raffle (vegetarian option two tins of Strongbow).

Village Idiot is an audacious comedy, where family feuds kick off around a country fair that you townies are all invited to.

It will mark the first new original play staged by the Ramps on the Moon project.

All performances of Village Idiot are captioned and will be in a relaxed environment. There will also be designated socially distanced and masked, BSL-interpreted and audio described performances.

Details: For tickets, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

