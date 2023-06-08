Nottingham Playhouse teams up again with groundbreaking Graeae to support the BEYOND programme

The programme enters its third year and will run from September 2023 to March 2025, with applications now open.

The final date for submitting your expression of interest form is Monday, June 26.

As part of the scheme, Nottingham Playhouse will offer tailored development support, advice, training, mentoring and use of creative spaces for artists at every stage of their careers.

BEYOND creates a vibrant national arts infrastructure, by building a pathway for new stories to be told and new audiences to be found.

BEYOND acts as a bridge for these artists to reach organisational leaders and national venues, to enable them to realise their creative potential and have their voices heard.

The aim is to develop greater access to regional opportunities across England and to ensure that deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists are at the forefront of new and emerging work.

Graeae and Nottingham Playhouse, along with six other leading regional venues, will support the intersectional, talented and diverse BEYOND cohort of artists to build the partnerships they need to generate the audiences they deserve.

Each of the BEYOND venues is committed to providing skill development, support and advice to a new wave of theatre-makers over a period of eighteen months. This will include: -

mentoring

practical resources such as industry specific workshops

creative spaces

micro bursaries

networking opportunities

support with funding applications

Jenny Sealey artistic director of Graeae, said: “BEYOND is back. Bespoke and brilliant. Bringing together artists and venues, will ensure that deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artist are at the heart of everything and not on the side-lines.”

Beccy D’Souza, artist development producer for Nottingham Playhouse’s AMPLIFY programme, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Graeae on delivery of the BEYOND programme, to work together on the selection process and the development of the artists who come through.

"Nottingham Playhouse is committed to working with deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists and we see this as a brilliant opportunity to connect with more artists and provide practical and meaningful support.”

Graeae has a designated access manager who will oversee provision of access for all the participating artists both in the application process and once artists are on the programme itself.

The scheme is open to applicants over 18 years at every stage of their careers. All that is needed is a commitment to creating live performance (online or in person) as a performer, writer, director, producer, designer or technician.

There are 20 places available across the country to deaf, disabled or neurodivergent artists who want to create live performance, develop an idea, find new collaborations, be seen and heard, but cannot get beyond barriers to developing or continuing their practice.

For more information and to apply www.graeae.org/beyond.

