Nottingham Motorpoint Arena tour date announced for rising star Dermot Kennedy in 2023

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 11, 2023.

The acclaimed singer/songwriter has shared new track Innocence And Sadness, a song taken from his upcoming second album Sonder, out on November 4.

The beautiful piano ballad is an uplifting slice of the upcoming record, leaving the listener reeling like only Dermot can.

In addition, fans can look forward to his biggest ever UK tour to date, starting in Glasgow in March and travelling across the UK before finishing at The O2 in London in April.

This announcement comes just after Dermot performed to more than 70,000 fans as the Friday headline act at Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival, his biggest festival headline slot to date.

Nominated for the “Best International Male” BRIT Award in 2020, Dermot has now amassed nearly four billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium, making him a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.

His ability to unify and heal through his music has been apparent since the inception of his organic and meteoric rise.

His compelling music has resonated with music lovers across the globe.

Details: For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com