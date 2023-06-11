Nottingham Motorpoint Arena to host visit by leading ABBA tribute show Waterloo

This leading ABBA tribute show is not to be missed at the city centre venue

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 30.

Waterloo - The Best of ABBA is the ultimate smash hit touring show celebrating the remarkable rise to stardom of pop legends ABBA.

In this two-hour spectacular, the iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn are sung in captivating harmony, playing tribute to their greatest and most memorable hits.

With arena-scale production, stunning visuals, dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography, the spectacular live cast and band will take you on a journey through 50 years of ABBA.

Enjoy five decades of nostalgic hits including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Voulez Vouz, Dancing Queen and so much more.

Immerse yourself in the ultimate feelgood party and relive the golden days.

Please note this is a tribute production and is not affiliated or endorsed by the ABBA estate.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com