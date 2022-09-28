Nottingham Motorpoint Arena show as rising star Tom Grennan hits the road in 2023

Tom Grennan (Photo by Amir Hossein)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, March 17, 2023.

Tom Grennan has announced details of his biggest UK tour to date, and first headline arena shows.

Beginning in March 2023, the What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour is a landmark achievement for Grennan.

An artist living his best creative life, Tom is a musician who knows he’s completed writing the biggest, boldest, best set of songs of his shooting-star career.

With a huge new single out now in All These Nights, and looking ahead to his forthcoming new studio album, titled What Ifs & Maybes, Grennan is stepping into an exhilarating new creative chapter with planet-sized ambitions.

Speaking about the new album, Tom said: “I've called my new album What Ifs & Maybes. It's about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what's going to happen. I'm not afraid to jump into the unknown - because it's exciting!"

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

