Nottingham Motorpoint Arena date announced for The Lumineers
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, February 24, 2022.
The Lumineers will visit Nottingham next year on one of only four UK dates as part of their European tour.The American band from Denver, Colorado features founding members Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano).They have been recording together since 2005. The band’s stripped back sound draws heavily on the influences of Bob Dylan, The Stones, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty and Bruce Springstein.The Lumineers are known for their energetic live shows and have had several international hit singles including Ho Hey, Stubborn Love, Ophelia and Cleopatra.The Lumineers have released three albums on US label Dualtone, two of have been chart toppers.
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the gig, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com