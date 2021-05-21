Nottingham Motorpoint Arena date announced for The Lumineers

See The Lumineers at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, February 24, 2022.

The Lumineers will visit Nottingham next year on one of only four UK dates as part of their European tour.The American band from Denver, Colorado features founding members Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano).They have been recording together since 2005. The band’s stripped back sound draws heavily on the influences of Bob Dylan, The Stones, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty and Bruce Springstein.The Lumineers are known for their energetic live shows and have had several international hit singles including Ho Hey, Stubborn Love, Ophelia and Cleopatra.The Lumineers have released three albums on US label Dualtone, two of have been chart toppers.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the gig, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.