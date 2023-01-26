Check out the forthcoming gig at Nottingham Metronome by The K's (Photo credit: Olivia McDowall)

​Nottingham Metronome, March 30.

After a ceaseless year of headline shows, major support slots, main stage festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling and a run of European dates with Mancunian stalwarts James and Liam Gallagher, the Warrington four-piece are to hit the road again on their own headline tour, concluding with a Nottingham gig.

They have been bunkered down in a studio close to their Earlestown base to record the first in a raft of new releases, with latest single Hoping Maybe out now.

A band who just can’t help themselves where live shows are concerned — it’s what they were built on after all — the live run of gigs is not to be missed by their growing army of fans.

If 2022 was all about laying the live foundations, 2023 is all about raising the roof with new music for the band, culminating in the release of their album later in the year.

Details: For more, see theksareonfire.com