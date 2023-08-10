Nottingham Jazz Festival returns with star performers galore later this year

You can enjoy live DJ sets from the likes of Jazz 2 Go at this year's Nottingham Jazz Festival.

The Nottingham-based canalside entertainment venue Binks Yard is to host the rescheduled Nottingham Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 10, with a selection of top quality performers taking part.

The event will be featuring a stellar line-up of some of the world’s top jazz acts. The all-day music bash will kick off at 1pm on the Binks outdoor terrace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the day, music lovers will be able to enjoy soulful music from Antonio Forcione, who has been hailed as one of the greatest acoustic guitarists of all time.

Most Popular

In addition, there will be an appearance by world-renowned jazz saxophonist Snake Davis.

Meanwhile, the Edgar Macias Quartet, will be bringing a beautifully captivating blend of mainstream jazz and funk with a Latin flavour to the Binks stage.

Visitors to the festival will also be able to enjoy live DJ sets from Jazz 2 Go and music from soul and funk band Urban Intro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are now on sale and cost £25 for the day. The price will include a complimentary Binks Yard summer cocktail or mocktail upon arrival.

The Edgar Macias Quartet will be appearing at Nottingham Jazz Festival

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, explained: “We’re really excited to share the final line-up of the upcoming Nottingham Jazz Festival.

"This September will see some of the world’s most renowned jazz come together for a fantastic day, and the celebration of a really special genre of music.”

Ben continued: “This summer, Binks Yard has pulled out all the stops with a series of music and live entertainment events each and every weekend, and our upcoming jazz festival is the perfect way to top off what is already shaping up to be a great summer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With capacity for 1,000 people, a state-of-the-art stage and sound system and the East Midlands’ largest outdoor screen, since its launch in September 2022, the Binks Yard terrace has hosted a range of outdoor events.

The all-day festival at Binks Yard will kick off at 1pm on the outdoor terrace.

These include all-day Ibiza style raves, monthly music nights and live performances from national household names.

The Nottingham Jazz Festival will start at 1pm and finish late into the afternoon at 6pm. Throughout the day, the Binks Outdoor Smoker will also be in action, serving up its signature selection of street food and smoked treats.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the upcoming Nottingham Jazz Festival, visit https://binksyard.com/highlights_event/nottingham-jazz-festival/