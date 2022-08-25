Jack Harlow is coming to Nottingham for a gig.

Nottingham Rock City, November 8.

Multi-platinum, three-time Grammy Award-nominated rap sensation Jack Harlow will visit the area later this year as part of his Come Home The Kids Miss You World Tour.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, August 25.

Harlow’s triumphant return to the U.K. comes after a blockbuster performance at this Summer’s Wireless Festival.

Fresh off the release of his acclaimed album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, featuring global hits First Class and Nail Tech, Jack Harlow continues on his path to global domination.

Hailed as the “hitmaker of tomorrow” by Variety, Harlow is one of music’s greatest new stars, weaving nimble wordplay, humour, confidence and ambition.

At just 24 years old, Harlow has racked up more than five billion streams worldwide and has collaborated with megastars Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and more.

Details: See www.rock-city.co.uk for more.