See Far From Saints in action later this year in Nottingham.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 23.

After earning a No.5 chart position in the UK Official Albums Chart, as well as widespread critical acclaim for their self-titled debut album, Far From Saints have announced details of their first full UK headline tour, alongside the release of the new single Let The Light Shine Over You.

Consisting of Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave, Far From Saints have made a striking impression with their select shows to date.

They received a rapturous reception at their sold-out headline show at EartH Theatre, hit the Glastonbury and Black Deer festivals, played stadiums with Kings of Leon, a Teenage Cancer Trust benefit with Roger Daltrey, as well as major outdoor shows with Paul Weller and Incubus.

Far From Saints’ new single Let The Light Shine Over You is already established as a staple of their live shows.

The soulful slow-burner is a warm embrace of a song, with lyrics that offer a glimpse of positivity for whenever the demands of life begin to feel like too much.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk