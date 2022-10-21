Nottingham Comedy Festival returns to city venues with laughs galore from local and national talent

Lauren Pattison is among the stand-up aces at this year's Nottingham Comedy Festival with her live show It Is What It Is.

This year’s festival is staged at a range of venues across the city from November 4 to 12, and is expected to attract comedy fans from right across the county – and beyond.

You can expect nine days of comedy across 14 venues with more than 80 comedians bringing their shows along to give us all some much-needed light-hearted fun in these tricky times.

This year you can look forward to stand-up, improvisation, sketch shows, poetry, musical comedy, roast battles, podcasts, chat shows and kid shows. There is something for everyone.

Most Popular

Organisers of the festival pride themselves on supporting local, national and international comedians through all stages of their careers and are pleased to welcome back many returning acts to the festival.

Nottingham’s comedy scene has been growing dramatically over the past few years and the festival is very proud to be showcasing many great examples.

Local improv groups Rhymes Against Humanity and MissImp are involved, as are stand-ups Jon Pearson, Scott Bennett, Friz Frizzle, Edi Johnston, Katie Mitchell, Jay Sandhu, Benny Shakes, Tommy Tomski, John Morris and many more.

Look out for a few specialist shows taking part this year for the first time.

Advertisement

Local improv troupe Rhymes Against Humanity will be at this year's Nottingham Comedy Festival.

These include The Immaculate Collection (St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, November 12), a show featuring an evening of clean comedy; The Comedy Roast Battle (Bierkeller, November 11) with comedians battling against each other; Schools Out Comedy Club (November 6) , a comedy show suitable for children; A Political Brunch (Playwright, November 5 and 6), a political chat show live on stage with comedians.

But that’s not all as top names such as Mark Thomas, Scott Bennett (Canalhouse, November 6), Harriet Kemsley (Nottingham Glee, November 7) , Juliette Burton (Playwright, November 11), Lauren Pattison (Canalhouse, November 6) and Britain’s Got Talent star Nabil Abdulrashid (Canalhouse, November 10) are all taking to the stage during the latest festival.

With over 80 shows, there is a lot taking place.

Advertisement

Make sure you go and see your favourites and try something new, you never know what gems are out there but most importantly, come and have a laugh.

Notts-based comic ace Scott Bennett is among the major talents at this year's Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Once again, the festival is supported by Castle Rock Brewery who have been supporting the event since the beginning in 2009.

For full information and how to get tickets, see www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk

Advertisement