Aoife Nessa Frances is not to be missed at Nottingham Bodega (Photo credit: Ellius Grace)

Nottingham Bodega Social Club, November 5.

Talented musician Aoife Nessa Frances performs a gig in the area early next month.

The Irish artist releases eagerly-awaited second album Protector this week (October 28 to be precise), ahead of a run of live dates.

Protector was born in the spring of 2020, when Aoife packed up her things in Dublin and moved to rural County Clare on the west coast of Ireland.

It was there, amidst the stillness, that she began to work on the songs that would become her second album: a personal, mystical journey of self-discovery through dislocation, transformation, and restoration.

The resulting body of work deftly juxtaposes golden hours and arguments, affection and alienation, and above all marks a crucial period of her life that was transformative and left her wiser.Details: For more, you can go to https://www.bodeganottingham.com/gig-guide/

Photo credit: Ellius Grace

