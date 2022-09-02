MfE is one of largest and most dynamic music charities in the Midlands, with thousands of children and adults taking part in its concerts and workshops each year.

Donna started her new role this month after MfE founder Angela Kay decided to step down as artistic director and concentrate on conducting and artistic programming.

Angela will continue as creative adviser.

Donna Fox, newly appointed director of Nottingham-based Music for Everyone.

Donna and Angela will work together to bring about a successful concert series to mark MfE’s 40th anniversary season, which begins in Nottingham this month.

Donna Fox is no stranger to senior management in the arts and cultural sector in Nottingham and across the East Midlands.

Her former roles include chief executive of City Arts Nottingham, head of arts and events for Derby City Council, arts manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, manager of York Arts Academy and more recently chief executive of EMCCAN.

Donna has a vast range of experience spanning music, dance, carnival and outdoor arts. She has successfully led teams of staff and many volunteers, artists and creative producers to deliver a range of community projects.

MfE founder Angela Kay MBE is pictured conducting Nottingham Community Voices.

Angela Kay explained: “I know Donna will bring passion, energy and vision to her new role as director of Music for Everyone. I am very much looking forward to working with her in the further development of MfE’s mission - to create high quality, exciting music making opportunities for everyone”.

Donna added: "I am really looking forward to working with Music for Everyone. I already feel part of the family and I haven't fully started yet! I realise this may be a big change for MfE, but I know I can bring my past experience and strategic overview to support and develop the organisation moving forward.

"I want to build on the incredible achievements of Angela Kay .. some big shoes to fill, I must say! I hope to support MfE to take a leap into the next chapter so that we can continue to offer life-changing opportunities to everyone who engages with music".

The chair of MfE Trustees, John Hess said: "Music for Everyone and Angela Kay have played a hugely significant role in the musical and creative life of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. As we approach MfE's special 40th anniversary season, the trustees are delighted that Donna is joining us to build on Angela's achievements in bringing the joy of music making to thousands of people locally.”

